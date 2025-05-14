Spruce Power Holding Authorizes Share Buyback Of Up To $50 Mln

(RTTNews) - Spruce Power Holding Corp. (SPRU) Wednesday announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $50 million of common stock on or before May 15, 2027, beginning upon the expiry of its current share repurchase program on May 15, 2025.

The Board believes that the authorization of the Share Repurchase Program will enable Spruce to opportunistically return value to shareholders.

Under Spruce's previous share repurchase program, which commenced on May 15, 2023, through May 12, 2025, Spruce repurchased an aggregate of 1,870,827, shares at a weighted average price of approximately $4.33 per share, inclusive of transaction costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.