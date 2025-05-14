Markets
SPRU

Spruce Power Holding Authorizes Share Buyback Of Up To $50 Mln

May 14, 2025 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spruce Power Holding Corp. (SPRU) Wednesday announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $50 million of common stock on or before May 15, 2027, beginning upon the expiry of its current share repurchase program on May 15, 2025.

The Board believes that the authorization of the Share Repurchase Program will enable Spruce to opportunistically return value to shareholders.

Under Spruce's previous share repurchase program, which commenced on May 15, 2023, through May 12, 2025, Spruce repurchased an aggregate of 1,870,827, shares at a weighted average price of approximately $4.33 per share, inclusive of transaction costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.