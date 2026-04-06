Spruce Power Gains 2% Despite Incurring Wider YoY Loss in Q4

Shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation SPRU have gained 1.7% since the company reported its results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500’s 3.5% increase over the same period. However, over the past month, the stock has outperformed the broader market, rising 11.6% compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%.

Spruce Power incurred a fourth-quarter 2025 net loss of 38 cents per share, wider than a net loss of 32 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues rose 19% year over year to $24 million from $20.2 million.

Net loss attributable to stockholders came in at $6.9 million, wider than a net loss of $5.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spruce Power Holding Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spruce Power Holding Corporation Quote

Operating Performance and Efficiency Gains

A key highlight of the quarter was the company’s improved cost structure. Total operating expenses declined to $21.8 million from $26.7 million a year earlier, driven largely by reductions in operations and maintenance (O&M) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Core operating expenses fell to $14.9 million from $20.7 million, reflecting a 64% drop in O&M costs and a 16% reduction in SG&A expenses.

These efficiency gains translated into stronger profitability metrics. Operating EBITDA rose sharply to approximately $17 million in the quarter from about $10.8 million in the prior-year period. Management attributed these improvements to structural cost reductions and operating leverage as the platform scales.

Portfolio Growth and Key Metrics

Spruce continued to expand its asset base and service platform. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company owned cash flows from approximately 84,000 home solar systems across 18 states, with an average remaining contract life of about 10 years. It also serviced roughly 60,000 third-party systems. Quarterly energy generation reached about 104,711 MWh, underscoring the scale of its operations.

The company’s gross portfolio value stood at $848 million on a PV6 basis, reflecting the present value of contracted and expected future cash flows. These metrics highlight the long-term, recurring nature of Spruce’s revenue model and its growing base of contracted cash flows.

Management Commentary and Strategic Focus

Management emphasized that 2025 marked a “breakout year,” driven by revenue growth, margin expansion and improved operational efficiency. According to commentary in theearnings call the company achieved a “meaningful inflection in cash generation,” with adjusted cash flow from operations turning positive at $5.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to negative $4.1 million in the prior year.

Strategically, Spruce is focused on three growth drivers: acquiring residential solar portfolios, expanding partnerships with developers and originators, and scaling its Spruce Pro servicing platform. Management also highlighted a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities, though no new deals were announced during the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The company made notable progress in strengthening its balance sheet. It repaid $35.1 million of debt during 2025, reducing total outstanding principal to $695.5 million. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, totaled $93.1 million at year-end.

This deleveraging effort, combined with improved cash generation, reflects management’s focus on enhancing equity value and financial flexibility. The company also maintained $42 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization as of Dec. 31, 2025, though no shares were repurchased during the fourth quarter.

Factors Influencing Results

Revenue growth was primarily driven by the November 2024 acquisition of a residential solar portfolio from NJR Clean Energy Ventures and higher solar renewable energy credit (SREC) revenues. Additionally, the Spruce PRO service agreement signed with ADT contributed to servicing revenue expansion.

On the cost side, reductions were supported by the completion of meter upgrades, vertical integration of servicing operations and disciplined cost management initiatives, all of which contributed to improved margins.

2025 Update

For the full year, revenues increased 36% to $111.8 million, reflecting continued portfolio expansion. Despite this growth, the company incurred a net loss attributable to stockholders of $26 million, or $1.44 per share, wider than a net loss of $70.5 million, or $3.82 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Full-year Operating EBITDA increased 49% to $80.1 million.

Guidance and Outlook

Management expressed confidence in continued growth and margin expansion heading into 2026. The strategy includes ongoing cost reductions, disciplined growth and further optimization of its capital structure, including potential refinancing initiatives tied to its SP1 facility extension.

Other Developments

During the year, Spruce continued to execute on its capital allocation strategy, including debt repayment and selective acquisitions.

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