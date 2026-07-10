Spruce Power Falls 17% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip?

Spruce Power Holding Corporation SPRU shares have lost 16.7% in the past month compared with the industry’s 4.5% decline. It has also lagged the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 0.8% rise and the S&P 500’s 1.8% increase in the said time frame. The company grapples with weather-driven revenue volatility, refinancing and leverage risks, weak residential solar demand and rising operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses that may pressure margins and growth.



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What’s Weighing on SPRU’s Performance?

Spruce Power continues to face revenue pressure from weather-related variability and lower power purchase agreement (PPA) revenues. First-quarter 2026 revenue declined year over year as unfavorable weather in the Northeast reduced energy production, while customer buyouts and lower non-cash amortization revenue from previously acquired solar contracts also weighed on results. These factors continue to limit top-line expansion despite improving operating efficiency.



The company also faces refinancing and leverage-related challenges. Management acknowledged a going-concern disclosure tied to the maturity classification of its SP1 financing facility, even after extending the facility's maturity. While refinancing discussions are progressing, Spruce still carries a sizable debt burden, making successful refinancing and disciplined liquidity management critical to reducing financial risk and supporting future growth initiatives.



Industry-wide challenges remain another key concern. Residential solar installations have slowed due to policy changes in California and the expiration of certain federal tax credits, creating a weaker market backdrop. Although Spruce's business model is less dependent on new installations, slower industry activity can reduce acquisition opportunities and temper long-term portfolio expansion, increasing reliance on operational efficiencies to sustain earnings growth.



Operational uncertainties also persist despite recent cost reductions. Management noted that some O&M activity shifted into later quarters, with servicing expenses expected to rise sequentially through the remainder of 2026. Maintaining lower operating costs while supporting a growing asset base and integrating acquisitions will remain challenging, especially if higher servicing volumes or unexpected maintenance requirements emerge.

Stock Valuation

The stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the historical levels and industry average. It is trading at a trailing 12-month EV/sales multiple of 3.76X compared with the past five-year median of 4.35X and the industry’s figure of 11.22X. It is also lower than two of the company’s peers, Teradyne, Inc. TER and Garmin Ltd. GRMN, which stood at 14.93X and 5.96X, respectively.



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Can SPRU Power Through the Challenges?

Spruce Power benefits from a sizable and underpenetrated U.S. residential solar market, with more than 6 million installed systems and less than 3% ownership and servicing penetration, providing a long runway for expansion. Its business model is built on recurring cash flows from long-term customer contracts and a diversified portfolio of approximately 84,000 owned solar assets while servicing nearly 144,000 systems, supporting stable revenue generation and resilience across market cycles.

The company is further supported by structural cost optimization, operational streamlining and AI-led transformation initiatives aimed at improving productivity, lowering expenses and enhancing customer experience. Rising U.S. electricity demand from data centers, electric vehicles and electrification trends, together with attractive acquisition opportunities, third-party servicing contracts and programmatic partnerships, should strengthen operating leverage and support disciplined long-term growth and profitability.

Wrapping Up

Despite persistent headwinds from weather-related revenue variability, refinancing risks, industry-wide residential solar softness and potential increases in servicing costs, Spruce Power's recurring cash-flow model, cost optimization efforts and growth opportunities in the residential solar market position the company to navigate current challenges. Also, the stock seems undervalued at the moment. Therefore, the decline in its share price presents a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.