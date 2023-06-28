News & Insights

Spruce Point no longer holding short position in Ryan Reynolds-backed Nuvei

June 28, 2023 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - Spruce Point Capital Management is no longer holding a short position in Nuvei NVEI.TO, the Canadian fintech firm backed by Ryan Reynolds, after the company's stock reached the short-seller's price target range.

Spruce Point disclosed the decision in a tweet on Wednesday, sending U.S.-listed shares of Nuvei up nearly 1.4% at $28.75.

The Montreal-based fintech firm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In its short report in April, Spruce Point had alleged that Nuvei's $1.3 billion acquisition of Paya Holdings "appears troubled," as Paya was losing market share before the takeover.

The short-seller had also questioned Nuvei's ties with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, saying the fintech may have had an equity interest in the exchange.

Both Toronto- and Nasdaq-listed shares of Nuvei have lost nearly a third of their value since Spruce Point disclosed its short position in April.

