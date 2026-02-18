Spruce Biosciences Stock Falls 5% Despite Positive Outcomes From Two Recent Type B Meetings With FDA

(RTTNews) - Stock of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is falling about 5 percent during Wednesday morning trading despite announcement of positive outcomes from two recent Type B meetings with the U.S. FDA regarding its planned biologics license application for tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy or TA-ERT.

The company's stock is currently trading at $54.79, down 5.93 percent or $3.45, over the previous close of $58.24 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $7.00 and $2,508.75 in the past one year.

The company anticipates BLA Submission for TA-ERT in the fourth quarter to accommodate FDA's drug product process performance qualification requirement.

