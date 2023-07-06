Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) has been revised to 7.65 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 255.81% from the latest reported closing price of 2.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spruce Biosciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 28.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRB is 0.28%, an increase of 115.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 94.71% to 35,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 6,722K shares representing 16.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514K shares, representing an increase of 32.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRB by 217.02% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,928K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 2,936K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing an increase of 26.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRB by 173.01% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,897K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,728K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing an increase of 40.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRB by 235.72% over the last quarter.

Spruce Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess, representing 3-5% of females with PCOS (estimated to be 150,000 to 200,000 patients in the United States).

