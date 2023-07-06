Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) has been revised to 7.65 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 255.81% from the latest reported closing price of 2.15 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spruce Biosciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 28.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRB is 0.28%, an increase of 115.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 94.71% to 35,638K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Novo Holdings A holds 6,722K shares representing 16.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514K shares, representing an increase of 32.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRB by 217.02% over the last quarter.
Armistice Capital holds 3,928K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company.
RiverVest Venture Management holds 2,936K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing an increase of 26.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRB by 173.01% over the last quarter.
Carlyle Group holds 2,897K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company.
Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,728K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing an increase of 40.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRB by 235.72% over the last quarter.
Spruce Biosciences Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess, representing 3-5% of females with PCOS (estimated to be 150,000 to 200,000 patients in the United States).
Additional reading:
- Press Release of Spruce Biosciences, Inc., dated May 15, 2023
- Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy, as amended on March 30, 2023
- Spruce Biosciences Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates CAHmelia-203 in Adult Classic CAH Surpasses 50% Enrollment Private Placement Financing of $53.6 million in Gross Proceeds with Top-Tier Healthcare Investors St
- Collaboration and License Agreement, by and between the registrant and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., LTD., dated January 5, 2023
- Forms of Restricted Stock Unit Grant Notice and Award Agreement under the Spruce Biosciences, Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.