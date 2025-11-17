Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Price Target Increased by 2,045.14% to 137.19

The average one-year price target for Spruce Biosciences (NasdaqCM:SPRB) has been revised to $137.19 / share. This is an increase of 2,045.14% from the prior estimate of $6.40 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $271.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.00% from the latest reported closing price of $106.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spruce Biosciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRB is 0.07%, an increase of 4,725.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 72.86% to 3,576K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 2,897K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 27K shares.

Ikarian Capital holds 13K shares.

Lion Point Capital holds 1K shares.

