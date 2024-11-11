Spruce Biosciences reports Q3 EPS (21c), consensus (24c)

Reports Q revenue $602K, consensus $1.49M. “We remain on track to report primary efficacy and safety data plus interim data from the open-label extension of the CAHmelia-204 study of tildacerfont in adult CAH patients in December 2024. At the same time, we will also report topline dose-ranging efficacy and safety data from the CAHptain-205 study of tildacerfont in adult and pediatric CAH patients,” said Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer of Spruce. “It is an honor to continue partnering with the CAH community to open a new chapter in the management of CAH. We recognize the potentially transformative impact of tildacerfont, and we have a strong sense of urgency to deliver on our commitment to CAH patients.”

