BioTech
SPRB

Spruce Biosciences Prices $60 Mln Public Offering Of Shares And Pre-Funded Warrants; Stock Down

April 21, 2026 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, priced its previously announced public offering of 1.15 million shares at $50 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 50,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $49.99 per share. The gross proceeds to Spruce Biosciences from the offering are expected to be $60 million.

Spruce Biosciences has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.18 million shares.

Leerink Partners, Guggenheim Securities, and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers.

The offering is expected to close on April 22, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Spruce focuses on therapies for neurological disorders and develops TA-ERT, an enzyme replacement therapy for patients with Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, and Tildacerfont for the treatment of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH).

SPRB has traded between $7.00 and $838.12. The stock closed Monday's trade at $69.89, down 0.58%.

In the pre-market, SPRB is down 21.95% at $54.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPRB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.