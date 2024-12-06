Sprouts Farmers Trading at a Premium: Should You Restrain Buying SFM?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, a prominent player in the natural and organic grocery space, is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 36.34X, which positions it at a premium compared to the industry’s average of 22.11X and the S&P 500's 22.75. The stock is also trading above its median P/E level of 24.46, observed over the past year. The valuation does suggest that Sprouts Farmers is overvalued.

SFM Looks Expensive From Valuation Standpoint



The stock’s rapid ascent might have contributed to its elevated P/E multiple. Shares of Sprouts Farmers have rallied 51.6% over the past three months, outpacing the industry’s growth of 38%.

Sprouts Farmers’ Past Three-Month Performance



Such a premium valuation often signals high investor expectations for future growth. While this may concern some value-focused investors, it’s essential to consider whether the fundamentals justify the price. Now the question arises: Is Sprouts Farmers a buy, hold or sell at its current valuation?



Closing yesterday’s trading session at $151.71, shares of Sprouts Farmers are currently trading near the 52-week high of $155.64 attained last Friday. The current price reflects a slight pullback from the recent high, which may be due to some profit booking. However, if the stock manages to break through its 52-week ceiling, it could reignite buying interest and attract new investors.

SFM's Fundamental Drivers and Strategic Initiatives

Leveraging its unique product mix and customer-centric approach, Sprouts Farmers has demonstrated steady growth in a competitive environment. The company’s emphasis on fresh produce and health-conscious products appeals to a growing segment of consumers prioritizing wellness and sustainability.



From plant-based proteins to gluten-free snacks and keto-friendly foods, Sprouts Farmers ensures that its shelves are stocked with the latest and most sought-after health products. The company’s commitment to developing innovative products under its private label has resonated well with consumers, contributing to higher margins.



We note that the Sprouts brand contributed 23% to total sales during the third quarter of 2024. The company registered a 13.6% increase in its top line, supported by an increase of 8.4% in comparable store sales. This highlights the strength of its product offerings and effective pricing strategies.



Sprouts Farmers is actively pursuing store expansion, targeting areas with high growth potential. The company's plan to open 33 new stores in fiscal 2024 highlights its ambition to scale operations. Approximately 80% of its stores are located within 250 miles of a distribution center, enhancing logistical efficiency and reducing costs. The company has introduced a new store format designed to maximize selling space while minimizing construction costs.



Sprouts Farmers has adopted a multifaceted strategy to expand its customer base and cater to evolving preferences. The company has made substantial investments in e-commerce platforms, online ordering and delivery services to meet the increasing demand for convenience. Strategic partnerships with Uber Eats, DoorDash and Instacart have broadened its digital reach. The third quarter of 2024 witnessed a remarkable 36% surge in e-commerce sales, constituting 14.5% of total sales.

What to Expect From Sprouts Farmers in Fiscal 2024?

Sprouts Farmers anticipates 2024 net sales growth of 12%, with comparable store sales expected to increase 7%. It foresees adjusted earnings before interest and taxes between $490 million and $495 million. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $3.64-$3.68 per share, which implies an increase from the $2.84 reported in 2023.



This forecast enhances confidence in Sprouts' ability to sustain earnings growth, highlighting the company's commitment to strategic investments and expanding its market presence.

Here’s How Estimates Stack Up for SFM

Reflecting the positive sentiment around Sprouts Farmers, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. Over the past 30 days, analysts have increased their estimates for the current and next fiscal years by four and eight cents to $3.68 and $4.21 per share, respectively. These estimates indicate expected year-over-year growth rates of 29.6% and 14.4%, respectively.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Is SFM Still a Buying Opportunity or an Expensive Bet?

In a competitive landscape that includes The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO and SpartanNash Company SPTN, Sprouts Farmers stands out as a compelling investment opportunity. Although it trades at a premium, its elevated price-to-earnings ratio reflects strong market confidence bolstered by positive earnings estimate revisions. While some investors may consider locking in gains after a significant run-up, those with a growth-oriented strategy could find this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock still attractive, especially if it breaks through its 52-week high, signaling bullish momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

