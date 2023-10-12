Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Unveils Fullerton Distribution Center

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM recently announced the opening of its southern California distribution center in Fullerton, CA. The new 337,000-square-foot facility will help improve the efficiency and freshness of produce deliveries across more than 95 stores within a 250-mile radius of the distribution center. The facility will help Sprouts provide customers with fresh, organic and local produce and support its expansionary efforts across California and the country.



The Fullerton distribution center is equipped with 34°F and 55°F storage and fruit ripening rooms to support the ripening procedure of Sprouts’ produce. It will also help the company significantly reduce transport emissions by saving nearly 725,000 miles from its existing delivery routes. The facility also features eleven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for employees and an EV terminal truck to support daily yard operations.



The advanced facility will boost and extend the company’s local farm partnerships with several growers, such as Muranaka Farms, Five Crowns, Cyma Orchid, HMC Farms, Kingsburg Orchards, Valdivia Farms, Oceanside Pole Tomatoes, Prima Wawona, G & M Farms, Windset Farms and Eco Farms. Sprouts will collaborate with Lineage to manage the distribution center’s warehouse operations. SFM also selected Penske Logistics as the transportation fleet operator.



The new distribution facility has created more than 190 full-time job opportunities. Apart from the new facility in Fullerton, Sprouts presently operates several distribution centers based in Union City, CA; Aurora, CO; Glendale, AZ; Wilmer, TX; Orlando, FL and East Point, GA.

Sprouts Farmers has been taking several initiatives focused on product innovation, customer experience and targeted marketing with everyday great pricing and technology to expand its customer base. Given the massive demand in the segment, it is steadily growing its presence in the natural organic space. The company has been providing hassle-free shopping through the Sprouts.com website and mobile app, creating a supply chain that provides the freshest produce while updating store prototypes.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have increased 13.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s gain of 1.2%.

