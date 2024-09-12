Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed the latest trading day at $101.77, indicating a +1.06% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

The the stock of natural and organic food retailer has risen by 5.36% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.86% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sprouts Farmers in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 15.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.87 billion, indicating an 8.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $7.5 billion, indicating changes of +18.66% and +9.63%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sprouts Farmers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sprouts Farmers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.88. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.65.

It is also worth noting that SFM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Natural Foods Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.82.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

