Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Sprouts Farmers (SFM) ending at $159.90, denoting a -1.23% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural and organic food retailer had gained 2.15% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.23, indicating a 30.85% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion, up 14.51% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.08 per share and a revenue of $8.77 billion, representing changes of +35.47% and +13.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Currently, Sprouts Farmers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Sprouts Farmers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.13.

Also, we should mention that SFM has a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Natural Foods Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

