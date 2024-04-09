Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed at $63.06, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

Shares of the natural and organic food retailer have appreciated by 1.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.12% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sprouts Farmers in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 1, 2024. On that day, Sprouts Farmers is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.04%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.84 billion, indicating a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $7.3 billion, which would represent changes of +3.87% and +6.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sprouts Farmers is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sprouts Farmers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.54. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.07.

We can additionally observe that SFM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Natural Foods Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

