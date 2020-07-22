Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed the most recent trading day at $27.31, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural and organic food retailer had gained 18.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SFM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect SFM to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.59 billion, up 12.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $6.36 billion, which would represent changes of +35.2% and +12.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SFM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher. SFM is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SFM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.24, so we one might conclude that SFM is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SFM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SFM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

