Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) ended the recent trading session at $83.15, demonstrating a -0.85% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.64%.

The natural and organic food retailer's stock has climbed by 1.34% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.68% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2024. On that day, Sprouts Farmers is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.83 billion, up 7.99% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.12 per share and a revenue of $7.38 billion, signifying shifts of +9.86% and +7.99%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Sprouts Farmers possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sprouts Farmers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.92. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.17 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that SFM has a PEG ratio of 3.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Natural Foods Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

