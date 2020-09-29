Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed at $21.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural and organic food retailer had lost 9.29% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SFM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SFM is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion, up 13.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $6.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.6% and +15.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SFM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SFM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.84, so we one might conclude that SFM is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that SFM has a PEG ratio of 1.08 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Natural Foods Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

