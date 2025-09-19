Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed at $120.41, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural and organic food retailer had lost 17.29% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.16, showcasing a 27.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.22 billion, indicating a 14.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $8.93 billion, which would represent changes of +40.8% and +15.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sprouts Farmers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Sprouts Farmers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.11.

It's also important to note that SFM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Natural Foods Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.