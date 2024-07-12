Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed the latest trading day at $82.63, indicating a -0.08% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

The natural and organic food retailer's stock has climbed by 9.26% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sprouts Farmers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.45%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.83 billion, indicating a 7.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SFM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $7.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.86% and +7.99%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sprouts Farmers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sprouts Farmers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sprouts Farmers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.68, which means Sprouts Farmers is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that SFM currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.16. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Natural Foods Products industry stood at 1.98 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

