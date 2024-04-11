Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed the latest trading day at $64.40, indicating a +0.64% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural and organic food retailer had gained 1.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1, marking a 2.04% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.84 billion, indicating a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.95 per share and a revenue of $7.3 billion, indicating changes of +3.87% and +6.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sprouts Farmers is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Sprouts Farmers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.62.

Meanwhile, SFM's PEG ratio is currently 2.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Natural Foods Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

