Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SFM recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, SFM has gained 15.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider SFM's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch SFM for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

