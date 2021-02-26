Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Surge Y/Y

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM sustained its positive earnings surprise streak in fourth-quarter 2020. Notably, both the top and the bottom lines continued to improve year over year. Further, the company maintained its comparable store sales growth trend. Clearly, strategic endeavors undertaken and coronavirus-induced demand spike contributed to the company’s impressive performance.



The renowned grocery retailer posted adjusted quarterly earnings of 59 cents a share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents, thus marking the sixth straight beat. The bottom line also improved significantly from 27 cents reported in the year-ago period. We note that higher net sales and reduced net interest expense drove the bottom line.



Net sales of this Phoenix, AZ-based company were $1,601.8 million, up 17% from the prior-year quarter on account of comparable store sales growth of 3.7%, sturdy performance in new stores opened and sustained demand owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,580.9 million, after missing the same in the preceding quarter.



Notably, consumers continued to spend more on groceries. Moreover, as social distancing becomes the new normal, they have been opting more for e-commerce services. For the quarter, e-commerce accounted for 11% of sales, and soared more than 290% compared with the last year.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have gained roughly 2.1% so far in the year compared with the industry’s growth of 9.3%.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Margins

Gross profit jumped 25% to $588 million owing to higher sales volume. We note that gross margin expanded 235 basis points to 36.7%. This can be attributed to strategic changes in promotional activities, efforts to lower shrink, and positive leverage from increase in sales due to the ongoing pandemic.



Adjusted EBIT came in at $94.7 million, up from $46.9 million reported in the year-ago period. Further, adjusted EBIT margin increased 250 basis points to 5.9%. We also note that adjusted EBITDA surged 62% to $126.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin grew 220 basis points to 7.9%.



SG&A expenses rose 20% to $463.6 million, while the same, as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 56 basis points to 28.9%. The deleverage in SG&A expenses was due to increased bonuses and higher e-commerce fees as more customers opted for home delivery and curbside pickup. Management informed that store operational expenses from COVID-19 were approximately $36 million for the quarter under review.

Store Update

During the quarter under review, Sprouts Farmers opened six new outlets, taking the total count to 362 stores in 23 states as of Jan 3, 2021. The company opened 22 stores in 2020. It now plans to open roughly 20 stores in 2021, marginally below the targeted 10-plus percent growth owing to the pandemic related challenges. For 2022, the company is aiming for 10-plus percent unit growth.

Other Financial Aspects

Sprouts Farmers ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $169.7 million, long-term debt and finance lease liabilities of $260.5 million and stockholders’ equity of $881.3 million. During 2020, the company paid down $288 million of outstanding debt. The company ended the year with $250 million in loans and $34 million of letters of credit under revolving credit facility.



The company generated cash flow from operations of $494 million during 53-week period ended on Jan 3, 2021, and incurred capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements) of $96 million, principally for new stores. Management projects capital expenditures to be $140-$160 million for 2021.

Outlook

Sprouts Farmers envisions full-year 2021 net sales to be flat to up slightly, and comparable stores sales to be down in low to mid-single digits. On its earnings call management said, “Underpinning our assumptions are negative comps in the first and second quarter as we lap the height of COVID with an improving two-year comp sales stack each quarter.”



Management anticipates adjusted EBIT for 2021 in the range of $295 million to $315 million, down from $400.5 million reported in 2020.



The company anticipates adjusted earnings between $1.78 and $1.91 per share for 2021. This reflects year-over-year decline from adjusted earnings of $2.49 reported in 2020.

Stocks to Consider

Grocery Outlet GO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59%, on average. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Target KR, with a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%.



Albertsons Companies ACI, with a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.