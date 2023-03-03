Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM saw its shares jump almost 13% on Mar 2 as the company announced solid fourth-quarter 2022 results. The top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Q4 in Detail

The renowned grocery retailer delivered quarterly earnings of 42 cents a share, which cruised past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents, marking the 14th straight beat. Impressively, the bottom line increased 31% from 32 cents reported in the year-ago period.



Net sales of this Phoenix, AZ-based company were $1,576.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,563 million. The metric increased 6% on a year-over-year basis. The growth was driven by sales from the new stores and a jump in comparable store sales.



Comparable store sales increased 2.9% during the quarter under review, backed by a rise in basket because of retail inflation, somewhat negated by a narrow decline in basket items.



We note that e-commerce sales grew 16.5% from the year ago period and formed 11.4% of the company’s total quarterly sales. Deli remained a top performer. The grocery, dairy, frozen and bakery categories continued to depict strength. During the quarter, the company also announced its partnership with DoorDash.

Margins

The gross profit rose from $533.2 million to $572.8 million. The gross margin expanded by approximately 60 basis points to 36.3%, primarily driven by price changes.



Sprouts Farmers reported an operating income of $61.9 million, up from $51.4 million reported in the year-ago period.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by $24 million year over year to $473 million driven by new stores, elevated marketing spend, increases in labor costs and higher commodity prices. During the quarter, store closure and other costs related to non-cash store asset impairments amounted to approximately $8 million.

Store Update

During the quarter, SFM opened seven new stores, taking the total count to 386 stores in 23 states as of Jan 1, 2023.



The company plans to open a minimum of 30 new stores in the year 2023. Also, it plans to close 11 stores during the first half of 2023.

Other Financial Aspects

Sprouts Farmers ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $293 million, long-term debt and finance lease liabilities of roughly $259 million and stockholders’ equity of $1,046.5 million. The company had $700 million in its revolving credit facility as of the quarter end.



Sprouts Farmers repurchased 6.9 million shares for a total investment of $200 million in the year 2022. As of Jan 1, 2023, the company still has $412 million remaining under current share repurchase authorization.



The company generated cash from operations of $371 million and spent $112 million on capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement in 2022. Management anticipates capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements) in the $210-$230 million band for 2023.

Outlook

Sprouts Farmers announced its guidance for 2023 and envisions net sales growth of 4-6% and comparable store sales to increase in low-single digits. The company expects gross margin to be flat to slightly up. It also anticipates slight SG&A cost deleverage.



It projects adjusted earnings in the band of $2.41 to $2.53 per share for 2023, up from $2.39 reported in 2022. The company also expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax in between $355 million to $370 million.



For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects comparable store sales growth in the range of 1.5% to 2.5% and adjusted earnings in the band of 83-87 cents a share.



This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has risen 3.1% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 7.4%.

Zacks Investment Research

