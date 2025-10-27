Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, reflecting an increase of 28.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.23 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sprouts Farmers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales growth' will reach 7.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Stores at end of period' will likely reach 464 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 428 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New Stores Opened' should arrive at 9 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Stores at beginning of period' should come in at 455 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 419 in the same quarter last year.

Sprouts Farmers shares have witnessed a change of -3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SFM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

