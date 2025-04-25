Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 36.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sprouts Farmers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Comparable store sales growth' to come in at 10.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Stores at end of period' will reach 444. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 414 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'New Stores Opened' stands at 4. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Stores at beginning of period' should arrive at 440. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 407 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sprouts Farmers here>>>



Shares of Sprouts Farmers have experienced a change of +12.4% in the past month compared to the -4.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SFM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.