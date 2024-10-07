Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed at $113.07, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural and organic food retailer had gained 14.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.87 billion, up 8.9% from the year-ago period.

SFM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $7.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.66% and +9.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Sprouts Farmers holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sprouts Farmers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.5. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.14 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that SFM has a PEG ratio of 3.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Natural Foods Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

