Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Customer-Centric Efforts Bode Well

As social distancing becomes the new normal, grocery and supermarket retailers are on their toes to serve the community. These companies are now supporting people through enhanced operational tools, including curbside pickup service across their stores. Renowned grocery retailer Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM has been taking several initiatives focused on product innovation, customer experience, targeted marketing and technology. Moreover, the company is benefiting from coronavirus-induced demand spike as consumers are spending higher on groceries. With people largely staying at home to contain the spread of coronavirus, demand for grocery is here to stay for now.



In addition, the company has been focusing on expedited delivery services. It has launched delivery and curbside pickup via shop.sprouts.com, through which customers are able to order directly from Sprouts, either through its website or app. Also, its alliance with Instacart to offer same-day delivery to customers bodes well. The company has also rolled out grocery pickup service at all its stores. It has also tested self-checkout across few of its stores. In fact, it is trying all means to provide ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook items to customers. Impressively, the company’s e-commerce business soared 337% year over year during the third quarter of 2020. This followed an increase of more than 500% in the preceding quarter.



Apart from these, the company remains committed to affordable offering of natural and organic produce, along with a full grocery-shopping experience including packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins, dairy, baked goods, frozen foods, body care, beer, and more. Product innovation continues to drive sales in private label items. Notably, the company has significantly shifted its marketing spend toward digital, social, radio and TV from print to better engage with consumers.

What’s More?

Management also continues with the investment to improve operating efficiencies. In this regard, we note that the fresh item management technology has been successful. The company has been implementing the system in all its departments to lower operational complexity, optimize production, improve in-stock position, lower down shrink and drive incremental sales.



Also, its store-growth endeavors to drive revenues are noteworthy. During the third quarter of 2020, the company opened six new outlets, taking the total count to 356 stores in 23 states as of Sep 27, 2020. As of Oct 28, the company has opened 20 new stores. Markedly, management now focuses on smaller stores and expansion in select markets. This will help in creating a leveraged fresh supply chain as well as refine its brand and marketing approach. In fact, the company envisions at least 10% annual unit new store growth in markets with higher potential and supply chain support.





Wrapping up, Sprouts Farmers’ emphasis on e-commerce and technology coupled with expansion of private-label offerings and focus on innovation will continue to yield results. Impressively, the Phoenix, AZ-based company’s shares have advanced 8.2% and outperformed its industry’s 1.5% gain over the past year. The company’s VGM Score of A with an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 9.2%, ahead of the industry’s 6.6% further supports the positive view on the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

More Solid Food Stocks

Sysco SYY has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 11% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Hain Celestial HAIN has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 24.6% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



B&G Foods BGS, also a Zacks Rank #2 stock, which has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.3%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sysco Corporation (SYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.