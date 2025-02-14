Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed at $177.12, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.41%.

Shares of the natural and organic food retailer have appreciated by 25.5% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 44.9% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.95 billion, indicating a 14.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Sprouts Farmers boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Sprouts Farmers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 41.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.19.

Investors should also note that SFM has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Natural Foods Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

