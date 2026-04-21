Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) closed at $75.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.64% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The natural and organic food retailer's stock has dropped by 5.77% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, up 3.99% from the year-ago period.

SFM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $9.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.14% and +7.96%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sprouts Farmers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sprouts Farmers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.44 of its industry.

One should further note that SFM currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Food - Natural Foods Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 217, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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