Sprouts Farmers' Q2 Earnings on Deck: What Investors Should Brace For

With Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM set to announce its second-quarter 2026 earnings results on July 29, after the market closes, investors are faced with a critical question: Can SFM continue its streak of surprising results, or will challenges in the grocery sector temper growth?



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues stands at $2,329 million, indicating a 4.9% increase from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has remained stable at $1.35 per share over the past 30 days, matching the year-ago figure.



Sprouts Farmers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Phoenix, AZ-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%.





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What the Zacks Model Indicates for SFM’s Q2 Earnings

As investors prepare for Sprouts Farmers’ second-quarter results, the question looms regarding an earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sprouts Farmers this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sprouts Farmers has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Sprouts Farmers' Q2 Outcome

Sprouts Farmers’ second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued demand for differentiated health and wellness products, which remain central to its merchandising strategy. Management has emphasized that innovation and product discovery continue to resonate with customers, supported by a strong pipeline of emerging brands and a growing portfolio of Sprouts-branded offerings. The company has also been strengthening its position in organic and attribute-driven categories while expanding affordable meal solutions, helping reinforce customer loyalty and support basket growth. These initiatives are likely to have contributed to top-line performance.



The company has been leveraging its loyalty program to deepen relationships with shoppers through more personalized offers and targeted promotions. Management indicated that customer response to the enhanced loyalty platform has been encouraging, with stronger engagement from core shoppers and growing participation from newer members. At the same time, the retailer has continued refining its pricing strategy by selectively lowering prices on key everyday items and testing promotional initiatives designed to improve value perception while encouraging repeat visits and larger baskets.



Sprouts Farmers has continued investing in its supply chain, including the expansion of its self-distribution capabilities, which are intended to improve inventory management, product availability and long-term efficiency. The company has also highlighted strong performance from recently opened stores, supported by disciplined site selection and effective local marketing. Alongside these efforts, investments in store operations, employee training and technology are expected to have enhanced execution, improved the in-store shopping experience and positioned the business for sustainable long-term growth.



On the other hand, second-quarter results are likely to be tempered by a still-cautious consumer environment and ongoing pressure on discretionary spending. Management has noted that less-engaged shoppers remained under pressure, with customers continuing to trim the final items from their baskets. Margin performance may also have faced headwinds from continued investments in loyalty rewards and targeted pricing actions aimed at improving affordability, along with higher fuel-related transportation costs. These factors, coupled with continued pressure from lower comparable sales at mature stores, are likely to have weighed on profitability during the quarter. We expect second-quarter gross margin and adjusted EBIT margins to contract by 30 and 80 basis points year over year, respectively.

SFM Stock Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers have jumped 8.1% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 18.8% rise.



Sprouts Farmers has trailed Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO but outpaced The Kroger Co. KR. While shares of Kroger have declined 13.5%, Grocery Outlet has surged 22.5%.





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Does SFM Present a Strong Case for Value Investing?

SFM’s valuation remains elevated relative to the industry. Sprouts Farmers currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.73, which positions it at a premium compared to the industry’s average of 0.21. At the same time, SFM is trading below its 12-month median P/S of 0.81.



This premium positioning is especially notable when compared to peers like Grocery Outlet (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 0.20) and Kroger (0.23).





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Final Words on SFM

Sprouts Farmers enters its second-quarter earnings release with a balanced mix of strengths and challenges. Continued momentum in health and wellness products, loyalty initiatives, innovation, and supply-chain improvements is expected to have supported the business, but ongoing consumer caution and margin pressures from value investments could have limited the upside. With the Zacks model not signaling a likely earnings beat, investors may prefer to wait for the quarterly results and management's outlook before taking fresh positions. Existing shareholders can continue holding the stock, while prospective investors should monitor whether the company delivers sustained traffic improvement and margin stability before becoming more constructive on the shares.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.