Sprouts Farmers Market Unusual Options Activity For July 29

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SFM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Sprouts Farmers Market. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,500, and 7 calls, totaling $275,546.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $95.0 for Sprouts Farmers Market over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sprouts Farmers Market's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sprouts Farmers Market's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SFM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $85.00 $72.8K 171 0 SFM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.1 $4.9 $5.0 $85.00 $49.5K 1.4K 211 SFM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.1 $2.0 $2.08 $95.00 $41.6K 362 309 SFM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.9 $2.7 $2.88 $90.00 $28.7K 1.6K 357 SFM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.9 $2.7 $2.85 $90.00 $28.5K 1.6K 457

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a unique specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in 23 states. It is one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Sprouts Farmers Market, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Sprouts Farmers Market Currently trading with a volume of 1,257,005, the SFM's price is down by -2.51%, now at $84.52. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.5.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Sprouts Farmers Market, which currently sits at a price target of $77. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Sprouts Farmers Market, targeting a price of $89. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers Market with a target price of $76. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Sprouts Farmers Market, targeting a price of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

