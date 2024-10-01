Is Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Still a Buy Near Its 52-Week High?

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM has been riding a wave of momentum, with its stock hovering near its 52-week high. This impressive performance can be attributed to the company's solid financials, strategic initiatives and growing demand for organic and fresh food products. However, with the stock trading at elevated levels, many investors wonder if the current price still presents a buying opportunity or if it’s time to lock in gains.



Closing Monday’s trading session at $110.41, shares of Sprouts Farmers are currently trading near the 52-week high of $110.98 attained on last Thursday. The current price reflects a slight pullback from the recent high, which may be due to some profit booking. However, if the stock manages to break through its 52-week ceiling, it could reignite buying interest and attract new investors.



This Phoenix, AZ-based company has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price over the past six months. The stock has rallied 73%, comfortably outpacing the Zacks Food-Natural Foods Products industry’s rise of 28.1%. Sprouts Farmers’ unmatched scale and operational capabilities have also helped it outperform the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index, which posted respective gains of 10.1% and 10.5%.



Technical indicators are supportive of Sprouts Farmers’ strong performance. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in Sprouts Farmers’ financial health and prospects.



Sprouts Farmers Thrives on Product Innovation, Expansion

Sprouts Farmers has carved a distinctive niche by catering to health-conscious consumers through a relentless focus on product innovation. The company’s commitment to offering fresh, natural and organic products aligns with the growing consumer demand for healthier food options.



The company continuously introduces new products that align with emerging health and wellness trends. From plant-based proteins to gluten-free snacks and keto-friendly foods, Sprouts ensures that its shelves are stocked with the latest and most sought-after health products.



Sprouts’ private label products offer high-quality, affordable alternatives to national brands, often with a focus on organic ingredients. The company’s commitment to developing unique and exclusive products under its private label has resonated well with consumers, contributing to higher profit margins. Sprouts brand contributed 22% to total sales during the second quarter of 2024.

SFM's E-Commerce Push: Uber Eats, DoorDash, Instacart

Sprouts Farmers has adopted a multifaceted strategy to expand its customer base and cater to evolving preferences. The company has made substantial investments in e-commerce platforms, online ordering and delivery services to meet the increasing demand for convenience.



Strategic partnerships with Uber Eats, DoorDash and Instacart have broadened its digital reach, contributing to a remarkable 30% surge in e-commerce sales during the second quarter. E-commerce accounts for 14% of Sprouts’ total sales.



Operational efficiency is another area where Sprouts Farmers shines. Approximately 80% of its stores are located within 250 miles of a distribution center, enhancing logistical efficiency and reducing costs. The company has introduced a new store format designed to maximize selling space while minimizing construction costs.

SFM’s Financial Health Snapshot

Coming to liquidity, Sprouts Farmers has $177.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, indicating a sound financial condition. Its cash reserve is sufficient to cover its $8.1 million in long-term debt and finance lease obligations.



The company generated $311.3 million in operating cash flow year to date through June 30, allowing it to self-fund $89 million in capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement. This financial discipline also enabled Sprouts to pay down all $125 million of its outstanding revolver debt and return $104 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

What to Expect From Sprouts Farmers in Fiscal 2024?

Sprouts Farmers anticipates net sales growth in fiscal year 2024 to range from 9% to 10%, while comparable store sales growth is anticipated between 4% and 5%. The company guided adjusted earnings before interest and taxes between $445 million and $455 million for 2024. It expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $3.29-$3.37 per share, which implies an increase from the $2.84 reported in 2023.



This forecast enhances confidence in Sprouts' ability to sustain earnings growth, highlighting the company's commitment to strategic investments and expanding its market presence.

How Consensus Estimates Stack Up for Sprouts Farmers

Reflecting the positive sentiment around Sprouts Farmers, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. Over the past 60 days, analysts have increased their estimates for both the current and next fiscal year by 4.7% to $3.37 and 5.7% to $3.69 per share, respectively. These estimates indicate expected year-over-year growth rates of 18.7% and 9.4%, respectively.



Is Premium Valuation Justified for SFM Stock?

Sprouts Farmers is currently trading at a premium compared to industry peers. However, this elevated valuation is not without merit. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6, surpassing the median level of 21.18 observed in the past year, Sprouts Farmers demonstrates its appeal to investors seeking growth opportunities. Moreover, when compared to the industry's forward 12-month P/E ratio of 18.34 and the S&P 500's ratio of 21.92, Sprouts Farmers’ higher valuation reflects its position as a standout performer in the market.



Evaluating Sprouts Farmers: A Buy at Its Peak?

In a competitive landscape that includes Farm Fresh FARM, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO, and SpartanNash SPTN, Sprouts Farmers stands out as a compelling investment opportunity. Although it trades at a premium, its elevated price-to-earnings ratio reflects strong market confidence, bolstered by positive earnings estimate revisions from analysts. Investors should focus on the long-term potential of Sprouts Farmers, as it demonstrates resilience in a competitive market. While some may consider locking in gains after a significant run-up, those with a growth-oriented strategy could find this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock still offers attractive value, especially if it breaks through its 52-week high, signaling bullish momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

