Sprouts Farmers Market Stock (NASDAQ:SFM): Profits are Sprouting

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) just released a fresh quarterly press release, and the company's sprouting profits should impress you, even if you're not a health food fanatic. I am bullish on SFM stock because Sprouts Farmers Market beat the inflation blues with respectable revenue growth and a stellar earnings track record.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a farmer's market that offers fresh produce and nonperishable items. The company is based in Arizona and has been around since 1943, believe it or not. It's no exaggeration to say that Sprouts Farmers Market has sprouted over the years, as the company currently has over 380 stores and around 31,000 employees in the U.S.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a midsize business with a market cap of around $4 billion, so it's not on many traders' radars. Yet, SFM stock is garnering some well-deserved post-earnings attention due to its powerful momentum. At the end of the day, I'm sure you'll find that Sprouts Farmers Market is a natural choice for growth and value seekers alike.

Not Everyone is Bullish on SFM Stock

I see a terrific value in SFM stock, but apparently, not everyone agrees with my assessment. Last month, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani started his coverage of Sprouts Farmers Market with an Underperform rating. Along with that, Montani slapped an unambitious $29 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market stock.

Among the analyst's concerns, evidently, is that Sprouts Farmers Market is likely to give up some of its market share due to the company's "outsized" West Coast exposure. Personally, I don't consider having a strong presence in health-food-friendly U.S. regions to be a problem for Sprouts Farmers Market. Montani also cites the relatively high price perception of Sprouts Farmers Market's products, as well as increased competition.

Natural and organic food isn't cheap, and inflation will certainly be a concern for a company like Sprouts Farmers Market. I'll also concede that the company will have to fend off competition on the West Coast and elsewhere. As we'll discover momentarily, however, these issues didn't stop Sprouts Farmers Market from demonstrating growth and exceeding analysts' expectations.

In any event, Montani's $29 price target doesn't look too spot-on in early May, as SFM stock rallied by as much as 14% so far today and reached a high of $39.99. Thus, even if some folks aren't particularly bullish on Sprouts Farmers Market, don't be surprised if the company silences its critics in 2023 with results that can't be disputed.

Sprouts Farmers Market Delivers on Its Growth Strategy

After Sprouts Farmers Market announced its first-quarter 2023 results, CEO Jack Sinclair proudly declared that the company's "long-term growth strategy is gaining traction and driving positive performance." Even if skeptics like Montani might not agree, it's hard to argue with Sinclair now that Sprouts Farmers Market's fiscal figures are out.

SFM already had an excellent track record of beating analysts' quarterly EPS forecasts, and the firm is maintaining that track record with Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.98, up 24% year-over-year, above the consensus estimate of $0.85.

Moreover, Sinclair revealed that Sprouts Farmers Market achieved 3.1% comparable-store sales growth and 6% total sales growth during 2023's first quarter. Additionally, for 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market anticipates net sales growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.58 to $2.68. That would be an impressive result if it happens, especially amid the persistent backdrop of high inflation.

Finally, it's worth noting that SFM stock still presents good value even after the recent rally. Notably, Sprouts Farmers Market's trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.7x is substantially lower than the sector median P/E ratio of 23x.

Is SFM Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, SFM stock is a Hold based on one Buy, five Holds, and three Sell ratings. The average Sprouts Farmers Market stock price target is $33.75, implying 10% downside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider SFM Stock?

Just because some commentators might not envision strong growth for Sprouts Farmers Market, this doesn't mean you can't conduct your due diligence on this fascinating fresh grocer. Sprouts Farmers Market has the potential to make the skeptics regret their bearish outlooks, especially if the company continues to post positive data and guidance. Besides, SFM stock doesn't appear to be overvalued even after its post-earnings pop, so it's worth considering.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.