Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.07, changing hands as high as $27.14 per share. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFM's low point in its 52 week range is $21.18 per share, with $35.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.09.

