Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Price Target Increased by 7.24% to 39.02

The average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has been revised to 39.02 / share. This is an increase of 7.24% from the prior estimate of 36.38 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.11% from the latest reported closing price of 42.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 870 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFM is 0.25%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 124,425K shares. The put/call ratio of SFM is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,632K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,199K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591K shares, representing a decrease of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 26.07% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,832K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,839K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 11.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,188K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,146K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

