Is Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sprouts Farmers is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 204 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sprouts Farmers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SFM has moved about 29.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.2%. This means that Sprouts Farmers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Signet (SIG). The stock is up 7.1% year-to-date.

In Signet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sprouts Farmers belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.7% so far this year, so SFM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Signet falls under the Retail - Jewelry industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Sprouts Farmers and Signet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.