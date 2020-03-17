Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) in Focus: Stock Moves 12.4% Higher

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 12% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $13.32 –$17.99 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Sprouts Farmers Market. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Food – Natural Foods Products industry may consider Performance Food Group Company PFGC, which has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



