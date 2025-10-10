Sprouts Farmers Market Recalls Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad Over Listeria Concern

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling select lots of Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.

The recall was initiated after the supplier Fresh Creative Foods notified the company of possible Listeria contamination in the pasta used in the pasta salad.

The action follows a previous recall by Fresh Creative Foods due to Listeria risk in the pasta ingredient produced by California-based Nate's Fine Foods.

Sprouts Farmers Market's affected lots of Sprouts Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad were packaged in plastic containers and sold either from the Grab & Go section or directly from the deli service counter.

The impacted Grab & Go product comes with UPC 2-15786-00000, while the deli service case product holds UPC 2-15587-00000. Both products have "Use By" dates ranging from October 10 to October 29.

The impacted products were distributed between August 31 and October 7.

The product was distributed to Sprouts stores across various states, includes AL, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, NM, NV, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WY.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

While healthy individuals may experience only brief symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, the infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

However, no illnesses have been reported so far.

The company urged consumers who purchased the recalled items to dispose of them or return them to their local store for a full refund.

The company also alerted those worried about an illness to seek advice from a healthcare professional.

In recent recalls, Kroger Co. recalled its Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad in early October due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

In October, Albertsons Companies recalled five store-made deli items due to the same concern.

