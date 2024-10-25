Sprouts Farmers Market price target raised to $135 from $130 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to $135 from $130 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Ahead of the Q3 report due after the close on Wednesday, October 30, the firm says it is “looking for a beat and raise quarter,” adding that it sees the stock being “set up well to continue compounding into ’25.”

