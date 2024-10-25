News & Insights

Sprouts Farmers Market price target raised to $135 from $115 at BofA

October 25, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to $135 from $115 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm rolled forward valuation to FY26 ahead of the company’s Q3 report due on October 30, noting that the higher multiple it applies reflects its outlook for continued same-store sales strength, a sustained higher gross margin rate and potential for further upward estimate revisions.

