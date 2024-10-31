News & Insights

Sprouts Farmers Market price target raised to $127 from $118 at RBC Capital

October 31, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to $127 from $118 but keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company delivered an “impressive” quarter with 8.4% comp growth and nearly 40% EPS growth y/y, but while the business clearly has momentum, with even higher expectations and very tough compares in 2025, the risk to reward continues to tilt downward, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

