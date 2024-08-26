Sprouts Farmers Market Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SFM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Sprouts Farmers Market. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $45,000, and 8 calls, totaling $489,399.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $110.0 for Sprouts Farmers Market over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Sprouts Farmers Market stands at 217.5, with a total volume reaching 1,928.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Sprouts Farmers Market, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SFM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.4 $8.3 $8.3 $100.00 $83.0K 364 1 SFM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.4 $8.2 $8.3 $100.00 $66.4K 364 181 SFM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.4 $8.3 $8.3 $100.00 $66.4K 364 261 SFM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $100.00 $65.6K 364 501 SFM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.4 $8.3 $8.3 $100.00 $62.2K 364 261

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a unique specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in 23 states. It is one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Sprouts Farmers Market, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Sprouts Farmers Market Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 498,691, the SFM's price is up by 0.19%, now at $98.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. What The Experts Say On Sprouts Farmers Market

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.8.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has elevated its stance to Equal-Weight, setting a new price target at $90. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Neutral rating for Sprouts Farmers Market, targeting a price of $78. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Sprouts Farmers Market, targeting a price of $76. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers Market with a target price of $89. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Sprouts Farmers Market, maintaining a target price of $96.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Sprouts Farmers Market with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.