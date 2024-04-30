Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Sprouts Farmers (SFM)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $68.03 in the previous session. Sprouts Farmers has gained 40.3% since the start of the year compared to the 7.8% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 10.1% return for the Zacks Food - Natural Foods Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 22, 2024, Sprouts Farmers reported EPS of $0.49 versus consensus estimate of $0.45 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.49%.

For the current fiscal year, Sprouts Farmers is expected to post earnings of $2.95 per share on $7.3 billion in revenues. This represents a 3.87% change in EPS on a 6.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.21 per share on $7.88 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.72% and 8.01%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Sprouts Farmers may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Sprouts Farmers has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 15.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.3X versus its peer group's average of 10.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Sprouts Farmers currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Sprouts Farmers fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Sprouts Farmers shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

