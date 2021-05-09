Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) recently reported its first-quarter numbers. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$1.6b, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 14%, coming in at US$0.70 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Sprouts Farmers Market after the latest results. NasdaqGS:SFM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Sprouts Farmers Market's 17 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$6.44b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to sink 19% to US$1.91 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.45b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.88 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$25.22. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Sprouts Farmers Market at US$37.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 11% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Sprouts Farmers Market.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$25.22, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Sprouts Farmers Market. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Sprouts Farmers Market analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Sprouts Farmers Market .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.