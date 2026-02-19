Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $89.82 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $79.60 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $2.14 billion from $1.99 billion last year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.66 To $ 1.70

Full-year 2026 outlook : Diluted EPS: $5.28 to $5.44

