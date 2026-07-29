Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) reported a profit for second quarter of $129.20 million

The company's earnings totaled $129.20 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $133.70 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.326 billion from $2.221 billion last year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $129.20 Mln. vs. $133.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $2.326 Bln vs. $2.221 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.20 To $ 1.24

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