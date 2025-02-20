SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Earnings Results: $SFM Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET ($SFM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,996,230,000, beating estimates of $1,975,288,956 by $20,941,044.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Insider Trading Activity

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET insiders have traded $SFM stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK SINCLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 87,392 shares for an estimated $11,815,158 .

. JOE FORTUNATO sold 11,500 shares for an estimated $1,527,679

TERRI F GRAHAM sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

DUSTIN HAMILTON (Chief Stores Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,015 shares for an estimated $822,622 .

. JOHN SCOTT NEAL (Chief Merchandising Officer) sold 6,535 shares for an estimated $668,485

JOSEPH L HURLEY (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 4,956 shares for an estimated $657,463

DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $258,152 .

. KRISTEN E BLUM sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $200,000

JOSEPH D O'LEARY sold 350 shares for an estimated $52,539

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SFM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

