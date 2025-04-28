SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Earnings Preview: Recent $SFM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET ($SFM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,218,945,255 and earnings of $1.56 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SFM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Insider Trading Activity

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET insiders have traded $SFM stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK SINCLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 129,306 shares for an estimated $18,379,483 .

. NICHOLAS KONAT (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,569 shares for an estimated $2,892,083 .

. JOE FORTUNATO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,500 shares for an estimated $2,251,690 .

. BRANDON F. LOMBARDI (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,351 shares for an estimated $2,111,924 .

. JOSEPH L HURLEY (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,417 shares for an estimated $1,133,711 .

. TIMMI ZALATORIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,491 shares for an estimated $1,055,286 .

. JOHN SCOTT NEAL (Chief Merchandising Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,581 shares for an estimated $1,042,725 .

. DAVID MCGLINCHEY (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,383 shares for an estimated $740,329 .

. KIM COFFIN (SVP, Chief Forager) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,129 shares for an estimated $707,893 .

. DUSTIN HAMILTON (Chief Stores Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,122 shares for an estimated $292,213 .

. DOUGLAS GREGORY RAUCH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,700 shares for an estimated $244,477 .

. STACY W. HILGENDORF (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,119 shares for an estimated $154,232 .

. CURTIS VALENTINE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,046 shares for an estimated $144,531 .

. ALISA GMELICH (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 734 shares for an estimated $101,446 .

. JOSEPH D O'LEARY sold 350 shares for an estimated $52,539

JAMES H BAHRENBURG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 307 shares for an estimated $42,803

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET stock to their portfolio, and 302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SFM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SFM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $136.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

