Sprouts Farmers Market Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SFM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.10, changing hands as low as $23.93 per share. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFM's low point in its 52 week range is $18.21 per share, with $29.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.