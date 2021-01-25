Sprouts Farmers Market Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SFM

In trading on Monday, shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.38, changing hands as high as $22.98 per share. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFM's low point in its 52 week range is $13 per share, with $28.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.